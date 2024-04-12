First clinical trial of vosoritide for children with hypochondroplasia shows increased growth

The first clinical trial of vosoritide for children with hypochondroplasia has shown increased growth. The trial, conducted by researchers, involved children aged 5 to 14 years with hypochondroplasia, a rare genetic disorder that causes short stature . Vosoritide is a synthetic form of a hormone that regulates bone growth . The results of the trial showed that children who received vosoritide experienced significant increases in their height compared to those who received a placebo.

The findings suggest that vosoritide may be an effective treatment for hypochondroplasia and could potentially improve the quality of life for affected children

