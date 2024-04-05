First case of deadly squirrelpox virus identified in Scotland

ALARM bells have been rung for Scotland ’s red squirrels after the first case of the deadly squirrelpox virus was identified north of the central belt. Experts with the University of Edinburgh warned the case could be a “major threat” and the “prelude to squirrelpox expansion both locally and further northward”. It comes after a walker found a red squirrel with ulcers and scabs around its eyes and mouth in woodland to the north of Dunfermline , in Fife .

The University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies received the animal’s body and a post-mortem confirmed it had squirrelpox.The pox is almost always fatal to red squirrels – usually within two weeks of infection – and an outbreak can wipe out the majority or all of a local population, according to the umbrella body UK Squirrel Accord. Squirrelpox can be carried by grey squirrels but it does not affect the

