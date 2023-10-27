Fireworks displays for Bonfire Night 2023 in and around Preston

Here’s a list of the firework displays we’re aware of for the public to attend and watch in and around Preston.Pool House Primary School Bonfire night is going ahead on Friday 3 November, 2023.Archbishop Temple Church of England High School Bonfire and Fireworks Night, Fulwood

The gates will open at 6 with the bonfire being lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will starting at 7:30pm. The display will use quieter fireworks for a number of reasons such as: they are more family-friendly and better for animals who are scared by loud noises.

Organised by Penwortham Town Council the display takes place on Sunday 5 November at Pear Tree Park, Middleforth Green. It’s set to be at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club in Fulwood from 4pm-10pm, with the last entry being at 7pm. headtopics.com

