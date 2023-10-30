Firework rules including whether it's illegal to light them before Bonfire Night

People buy fireworks and let them off in their own gardens on the lead up to and after bonfire night. But, the public should be aware that there are actually some strict rules about using fireworks.Insurance firm Zego has put together a summary of all the rules and regulations surrounding the use of fireworks by private individuals.

Carrie Stones, campaign manager at the RSPCA, said: “Fireworks are impacting animals each and every year - both during firework season when marked to celebrate traditional events and - more unexpectedly - out of season for other occasions. While many people enjoy watching displays, for many animals the dazzling spectacle of fireworks often becomes a terrifying ordeal.

Hazardous Material Regulations - If you're transporting large quantities, you'll have to adhere to the regulations outlined for hazardous goods, which could require specialised storage solutions within the vehicle.Fireworks must be stored in a cool, dry place, away from any sources of ignition. While in transit, ensure they are securely packaged to prevent accidental discharge.Age Restrictions - You must be over 18 to purchase fireworks in the UK. headtopics.com

Licences and Permits - Retailers must have a licence to sell fireworks. If you're planning a public display, you'll need to get a permit from your local authority.Fireworks are usually only permitted to be set off between 7 am and 11 pm. However, for Bonfire Night, the time extends until midnight.You cannot set off fireworks on public land, including streets and parks, without prior permission from the local council.

Leasehold or Rental Agreements - If you're renting your property or if it's part of a leasehold, there may be clauses in your agreement that prohibit bonfires. Make sure to check your contract before lighting one. headtopics.com

