‘Firesale’ of HS2 land could be delayed as Rishi Sunak faces ‘very likely’ legal challenge

Universities free speech row after Michelle Donelan calls for crackdown on academics' commentsPrime Minister’s decision to axe the high speed rail line has come under sustained criticismMinisters face the threat of a judicial review from the rail industry and local councils if the Government pushes ahead with itsin a move that will make it near impossible for any future administration to try and deliver the high speed line north of Birmingham.

A separate business source added that a legal challenge was also “very likely” from local authorities affected by the decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2, with the two groups potentially joining forces to mount a legal bid.

Industry experts also suggested that the fire sale could also fall foul of the Government’s “best value duty” to secure a decent return on the sale of any assets. Just under £220m was spent on compulsory purchasing land and property for phase 2a, equating to around 29.2km2 of land safeguarded to build the high speed line. headtopics.com

Several groups are calling for a delay on any sale of land, including the National Infrastructure Commission, which advises the Government on major infrastructure schemes, which warned it would be a “mistake” to sell the land and urged ministers to keep their options open.

“Some more time – as already guaranteed for phase 2b as part of the Northern Powerhouse Rail line to Manchester – is essential to give a private sector-funded option its best chance to succeed,” Mr Murison said. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

Manchester and Liverpool 'could get £20bn to build new rail link between cities'Mayor hopes region could still 'salvage something' after Rishi Sunak scrapped HS2 in the North Read more ⮕

Inside Rishi Sunak’s HS2 chaos: How cancellation will mean slower trains and service cutsNew legal, technical and financial challenges are emerging as the dust settles on the decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2 Read more ⮕

Celebrities accuse Rishi Sunak of 'callous disregard' over conversion therapy ban delayA letter, signed by stars including presenter Rylan Clark, Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall and actor Alan Cumming, said the prime minister was 'letting down survivors and victims of abuse across this country' by not committing to bringing in legislation on the issue. Read more ⮕

Rishi Sunak blocks Scottish Government from major AI summitRISHI Sunak has blocked the Scottish Government from being represented at a major AI summit. Read more ⮕

Elon Musk expected to attend AI summit in UKUK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would do a live interview with the tech billionaire. Read more ⮕

Can Rishi Sunak’s big summit save us from AI nightmare?The BBC's tech editor, Zoe Kleinman, looks ahead to this week's AI Safety Summit, hosted by the UK. Read more ⮕