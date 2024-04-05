Firefighters Rescue Hedgehog from Uncovered Drain in Leeds

Firefighters in Leeds had to help rescue a hedgehog after it fell down an uncovered drain. The animal fell around 5ft (1.5m) down the hole on Stanningley Road on March 19 - and has since been “aptly nicknamed” Curious George as a result of his “exploits”. Firefighters had no option but to dig up the drain to free George after they were called to the scene by the RSPCA officer who had been unable to rescue him.

Aleesha Haddlesey, animal rescue officer at the RSPCA, couldn’t even see the animal when she arrived at the scene and had to use a snake hook to lower her phone down the drain in order to spot him on camera. Aleesha said: "He got himself completely wedged in, so the only option was to dig up the drain to get him out. "The officers from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were brilliant

