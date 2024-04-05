Firefighters Battle Blaze in Paisley

999 crews rushed to an incident on a residential street in Paisley earlier this morning. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to a derelict building blaze on Tannahill Road .In total, three fire trucks were sent to the scene where crews battled the fire.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 12.33am on Friday, April 5, to reports of a derelict building on fire on Tannahill Road, Paisley.

Firefighters Blaze Paisley Scottish Fire And Rescue Service Tannahill Road

