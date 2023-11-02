Fire service bosses issue warning over parking your car properly

Fire bosses have warned motorists to be considerate about where they park and ensure they leave enough of a gap to allow a fire engine to pass.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has issued the warning after firefighters struggled to squeeze their engine down a street in Preston. Fire bosses have urged motorists to avoid parking too close to junctions and to make sure they leave a gap of at least two car widths.

Drivers who park inconsiderately could have their cars moved by firefighters or – in the worst case scenario – damaged by engines in order to allow them to get to the scene of an emergency. In high priority call-outs firefighters are entitled to force their engines through restricted gaps in the road.In a post, Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Every second counts when firefighters are responding to an incident. headtopics.com

In 2018 LancsLive's sister publication SurreyLive reported how Dorking fire station watch commander John Matthew said that "if we have to squeeze through, we will force our way through". He added: "We tend to only do it if we’ve got our most important response call, when there’s people involved. There has been damage where priority was high, but normally we go out of our way to not cause damage. We’ll have to go through an insurance claim. We would then have to write witness statements from the crew members, about what happened and the rationale for causing the damage.

"We might just cause damage to a fire engine or break a wing mirror because we need to get through. But we know areas that we might have difficulty getting through. We might choose a different route if we think it might get us somewhere quicker.” headtopics.com

