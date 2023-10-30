Fire-ravaged detached house with spectacular panoramic views up for sale with big price tag

But Steventon Land & Estate Agents in Wolverhampton has marketed the building as an"excellent development opportunity".

The property, which was left as a concrete structure following the blaze, is situated within a three-acre plot which has woodland and garden areas. It boasts panoramic views over picturesque countryside and the site has also been granted planning permission for the reconstruction of the existing house to the same design.Other features of the site include a detached triple car garage block and a long driveway.

A message on the estate agents website, describing the property, reads:"A unique and rare opportunity to acquire this fantastic development opportunity."Destroyed by fire in June 2020, the property known as ‘Brelades’ was a most interesting detached property of individual design, centrally placed within a splendid three (approx) acre plot with both extensive woodland and garden areas. headtopics.com

"Commanding exceptional elevated and panoramic views to the south west over neighbouring picturesque countryside, the site has been granted planning permission (21/01250/FUL) by South Staffordshire Council for the reconstruction of the existing house to the same design, layout and proportions."Other appealing features of the site include a detached triple car garage block, additional gated access to site and a 1,800 sq ft (approx) brick built storage unit.

"Situated within a highly sought after semi rural area, yet surprisingly convenient for travelling to principal towns and cities, the properties remaining footprint stands well away from the road behind an outstanding 450ft (approx) wide frontage and is approached via a long tarmacadam driveway with feature wrought iron entrance gates, providing useful off road parking for numerous vehicles and access to the properties still standing 18’ x 16’ concrete sectional garage. headtopics.com

