Fire crews on 999 call 'struggle past parked cars' on narrow Scots street

An Edinburgh resident has been left fuming after fire crews on an emergency 999 call struggled to get to her house.

Angela, who has lived in Portobello for nearly 50 years, says the fire engine struggled to get to her house on the narrow Marlborough Street due to the amount of cars parked along the road. "We phoned the fire brigade and they came within a quarter of an hour. They were brilliant - five of them were at our door, one went upstairs and turned the electricity and water off for both of us so it was safe.

"I've seen emergency services have problems getting down here before. Just the other week there were ambulances and police down the road, and no one could move.

