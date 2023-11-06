Fire crews attacked and police officers injured in Bonfire Night disorder in Edinburgh

Fire crews were attacked and eight police officers injured in Bonfire Night disorder which saw petrol bombs and fireworks thrown at riot police in Edinburgh. Around 100 youths gathered on Hay Avenue in Niddrie, Edinburgh, just before 5pm on Sunday in a repeat of disorder seen last year in the neighbourhood. Writing on Twitter/X, Humza Yousaf said: “Disgraceful scenes of fireworks misuse across some areas of Scotland last night, particularly in Niddrie.

“I pay tribute to @fire_scot & @PoliceScotland officers who should not be targeted & attacked for doing their job.Officers were also called to incidents in Dundee and Glasgow, with eight officers in Glasgow and Edinburgh injured. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service meanwhile said there were nine attacks on its crews during an eight-hour period, which saw crews bombed with fireworks and bricks. No firefighters were injured – however, a fire appliance in West Lothian had a windscreen smashed by a brick and had to be removed from operational service.Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said that while the majority of Scotland enjoyed Bonfire Night, “Police Scotland officers were subjected to unprecedented levels of violence". “A minority of individuals have been responsible for an unacceptable and frankly, disgusting level of disorder that left communities alarmed and police officers injure

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SUNSCOTNATİONAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Petrol bombs thrown at Edinburgh riot police on Bonfire NightBonfire night chaos erupted in Edinburgh.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Bonfire Night carnage as petrol bombs thrown at police in mass riot in EdinburghAt least one petrol bomb explodes at the feet of an officer causing his protective boots to briefly catch fire as fireworks continue to explode overhead.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

METROUK: Petrol bombs thrown at Edinburgh riot police on Bonfire NightBonfire night chaos erupted in Edinburgh.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

BBCNEWS: Police petrol bombed in Edinburgh Bonfire Night disorderAbout 100 young people threw firebombs and fireworks at riot police in Edinburgh.

Source: BBCNews | Read more »

BBCWESTSCOT: Police petrol-bombed in Edinburgh Bonfire Night disorderAbout 50 young people threw firebombs and fireworks at riot police in Edinburgh.

Source: BBCWestScot | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Cops and fire crews attacked in Glasgow Bonfire Night chaosTop cop slams 'disgusting' Bonfire Night violence in Glasgow as firefighters and cops attacked.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »