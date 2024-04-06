Fire Breaks Out at Senator's Office in Burlington

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building at 1 Church St. around 10:45 a.m., between the elevator and the entrance to the senator's office , the Burlington Fire Marshal said. Investigation found that a suspect entered the vestibule, sprayed some kind of accelerant on the door, then lit a fire outside the door and ran off. Police have released photos of that suspect. The fire set off the sprinkler system in the building, which kept the flames in check, police said.

The senator's office and surrounding offices were evacuated.Sanders was not at the office at the time, but there were staffers inside. No one was hurt.The Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set. Multiple agencies, including Burlington Police, Burlington Fire, and Vermont State Police, are investigating. Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak expressed gratitude for the actions of firefighters in a statement Thursday, adding that they are communicating with the senator's office about the situatio

Fire Senator's Office Burlington Investigation Suspect Intentionally Set

