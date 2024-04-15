Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Paisley

A blaze at a four-storey terraced building on a busy street in Paisley sparked an emergency response this morning.

After receiving the call, the service sent four fire trucks and a high-reach appliance to the fire which was affecting the top floor of the building.Luckily, no injuries have been reported following the incident.READ MORE: Convict with Glasgow links reported missing from Scots prison

Fire Building Paisley Emergency Response Top Floor

