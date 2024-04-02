Fire at Istanbul nightclub kills 29 people

At least 29 people have been killed in a fire at an Istanbul nightclub, with several more left injured in the blaze. The Masquerade nightclub, which was closed for renovations when the fire started, was on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district. The Istanbul governor's office said eight people were injured, with seven left in a serious condition. Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning.
The blaze broke out just after midday, governor Davut Gül said. It has since been extinguished but the cause remains unclear. Governor Gül, who visited the scene, said: “The treatment of our injured continues in hospitals. All our friends are here. My condolences to all of us
