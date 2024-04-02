Fire at Istanbul nightclub kills 29 people

At least 29 people have been killed in a fire at an Istanbul nightclub, with several more left injured in the blaze. The Masquerade nightclub, which was closed for renovations when the fire started, was on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district. The Istanbul governor's office said eight people were injured, with seven left in a serious condition. Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning.

The blaze broke out just after midday, governor Davut Gül said. It has since been extinguished but the cause remains unclear. Governor Gül, who visited the scene, said: “The treatment of our injured continues in hospitals. All our friends are here. My condolences to all of us

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBC / 🏆 17. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fire at Istanbul Nightclub Kills at Least 29 PeopleFire brigades prepare to respond to a fire in a 13-storey building in Sisli district of Istanbul, Turkiye on April 02, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

27 Dead in Istanbul Nightclub FireTwenty seven people have died and several are injured after a fire at a nightclub in Istanbul. The blaze broke out during renovation work at the Masquerade nightclub situated on the ground floor and basement of a 16-storey residential building in the Turkish city. Police have detained five people for questioning.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Woman died after accidental fire at Hemel home, fire serviceHerts Fire and Rescue have confirmed that an elderly woman died at the scene of an accidental fire.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Luton Airport car park fire was accidental, fire service report saysBedfordshire's fire and police services said the most 'probable cause was an electrical fault or a component failure in a diesel vehicle'.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Padiham church fire LIVE updates as six fire crews rush to sceneThe fire broke out at the church on St John's Road

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

'England met fire with fire by attacking with intent against Ireland'If England's jersey was weighing heavy against Scotland, it was wafer thing against Ireland in their statement victory, writes Matt Dawson.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »