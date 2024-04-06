Finland Named World's Happiest Country

Finland has been declared the world's happiest country according to the World Happiness Report . Scandinavian countries dominated the top spots, while Germany and the UK fell out of the top 20. Afghanistan ranked last with a score of 1.

7. Factors contributing to Finland's happiness include gender equality, trust in institutions, and low corruption.

A country affectionately termed the 'Land of Thousand Lakes' has been named the world's happiest country for the seventh year in a row. Finland is famous for its saunas, reindeer and folklore, as well as its high quality of life.

The World Happiness Report 2024 gave Finland, home to 5.5million people, the top spot for the seventh year running, with a score of 7.74 out of 10 whilst Afghanistan was unhappiest nation at 1.72.

