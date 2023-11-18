Finding Traditional Irish Pubs in New England

In New England , many of the traditional-feeling Irish pubs tend to be found in city neighborhoods, but don't overlook Bobby Byrne's in the Mashpee Commons shopping center. For New England ers, it may seem like Irish pubs may be found in any part of the United States, but this isn’t exactly the case. The Northeast has a rich Irish heritage with countless pubs found in Boston, New York City and many of the smaller cities and towns with high Irish-American populations.
But outside of the region, other than in cities with deep Irish roots like Chicago, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, it may be a bit more difficult to find these warm and welcoming spots where you can get a plate of fish and chips and a pint of Guinness. Locally, many of the traditional-feeling Irish pubs tend to be found in neighborhoods, reflecting days past in which close-knit residential areas had their local watering holes that people would frequent on a regular basis, but some of the better pubs don’t fit into this patter
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »
Source: goal | Read more »
Source: BelfastLive | Read more »
Source: i newspaper | Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »