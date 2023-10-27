Finding the Essence of Elvis in Two Very Different Movies

or some of us, there’s no such thing as too much Elvis; for others, two Elvises within two years are two Elvises too many. Yet it’s surprising that it has taken until the first quarter of the 21puts the focus on the woman who became Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Beaulieu, played with extraordinary grace by Cailee Spaeny. Elvis, in this case, is a satellite, a servant tostory, and he’s played by Australian actor Jacob Elordi. Still, the essence of Elvis is in him.

We see that sad, naked neediness in Elordi’s face. Later, we’ll see something else: how that genuine vulnerability could be used as a manipulation tactic, a handy scrim for his deceits. After Elvis has left the service and gone back to the States to build his movie career, Priscilla learns from the gossip pages that he’s been romancing his co-stars.

Read more:

TIME »

