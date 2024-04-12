Find Your Dream Holiday Home with Hanley Caravans

A family-run business which owns a range of holiday parks wants to help you find the holiday home of your dreams. Hanley Caravans has both new and pre-owned luxury holiday homes available to buy in some of the UK’s most desirable locations. The sites cater to individuals of all ages and are pet-friendly, ensuring that you can enjoy the company of your four-legged companions throughout your stay.

A spokesperson said: "We take pride in the fact that all our parks offer a true home away from home experience. Each park has its own unique charm and its own sense of community. "The locations of our parks and the fabulous caravan and lodge owners on the sites are what really make them special. "It fills us with pride hearing the fantastic memories that our caravan and lodge owners have made." Location, location, location When it comes to buying a static caravan, you need to consider the location. After all, you need to make sure that your brand-new holiday home is in a place that you enjoy visiting. Hanley Caravans' beautiful parks are located in Blackpool, Morecambe and Little Eccleston in Lancashire, Sedbergh and Cockermouth in Cumbria, Stanhope and Hamsterley in the North East and Greenlaw just outside Edinburgh in the Scottish Borders. There truly is something for every budget and the same fantastic experience whatever your dream holiday home looks like

