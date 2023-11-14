Financial constraints force one in 10 UK mothers to return to work early

One in 10 new mothers in the UK are forced to return to work within four months of giving birth due to financial constraints. Maternity allowance, which is paid for up to 39 weeks, is often not enough to cover the costs of caring for a baby. Many mothers struggle to afford basic necessities such as nappies and formula milk. This financial pressure forces some women to return to work earlier than they would like, even if they are self-employed.

The lack of support for new mothers in the workplace is a common issue

