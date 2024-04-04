Financial boost for women on certain benefits

The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) is set to give a financial boost of £604 to women on certain benefits starting from Monday. This change, aimed at easing the financial worries that can accompany having a baby, will affect two types of benefits: Statutory Maternity Pay and Maternity Allowance . These benefits, designed to support new mothers taking time off work to care for their newborns, are set to increase by 6.7%.

This rise aligns with the Consumer Price Index inflation measure as of September 2023, ensuring that the real value of these benefits doesn't decrease due to inflation. From April 8, 2024, the weekly payments for these benefits will increase from £172.48 to £184.03. This means an extra £11.63 per week or £604.76 over the next 12 months of the new financial year. Men will also see an increase in Statutory Shared Parental Pay and Statutory Paternity Pay, as well as Statutory Adoption Pay

