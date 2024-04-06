Final List of East Midlands Mayor Candidates Confirmed

The final list of East Midlands Mayor candidates has been confirmed with less than a month to go until voters across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire head to the polls. Six people in total are standing for the brand new role, with the election taking place on May 2. The East Midlands Mayor will lead the East Midlands Combined County Authority - a new organisation covering Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The authority has been given extensive powers currently held by Westminster, meaning it will be able to take decisions on issues including local transport and housing. To take advantage of these powers, the combined authority has been given an initial £1.14 billion over 30 years. The East Midlands Mayor will lead on the use of the new powers and funding. Do you think there should be a General Election? Let us know here The deadline for candidates to put their name forward for the role was 4pm on Friday (April 5

