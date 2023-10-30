FIFA sends ‘support and prayers’ to Luis Diaz as search for his father continues

FIFA has sent its “support and prayers” to Liverpool forward Luis Diaz following the kidnapping of his parents in Colombia.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Instagram: “On behalf of FIFA and the global football community, I would like to extend our support and prayers to Luis Diaz, his family and his friends in these difficult times.”The Colombia football federation (FCF) has also issued a further statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, demanding that those holding Diaz’s father release him immediately without conditions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after Sunday’s 3-0 home win against Nottingham Forest that preparing for the game had been “the most difficult I’ve ever had in my life”.“I don’t want to make the game bigger than it was, but definitely, we tried to help Luis with the fight we put in because obviously we want to help and we cannot really help.Liverpool secured their fifth straight home Premier League win to move three points behind leaders Tottenham. headtopics.com

Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia.“We heard late last night about it. We spoke to Luis, he wanted to go home…Then we got the news with his mum, which is fantastic, and since then nothing really.

Liverpool said in a statement: “Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia.

FIFA sends ‘support and prayers’ to Luis Diaz as search for his father continuesThe Liverpool forward’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia, although his mother has since been rescued. Read more ⮕

FIFA president sends message to Luis Diaz after parents kidnappingFIFA president Gianni Infantino has offered his support to Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia Read more ⮕

Liverpool's Diogo Jota Sends Message of Support to Luis Diaz Amidst Kidnapping of ParentsLiverpool's Diogo Jota expresses sympathy for teammate Luis Diaz as his parents are kidnapped in Colombia, with his father still missing. Jota pays tribute to Diaz and his family by holding up his shirt after scoring a goal in the match against Nottingham Forest. Read more ⮕

Liverpool Show Support to Luis Diaz in 3-0 Win over Nottingham ForestLiverpool showed their support to Luis Diaz during a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday, 29 October. Goals from Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez before the break and Mohamed Salah's second-half effort helped Jurgen Klopp's side maintain their 100 per cent home record in the Premier League this season. Read more ⮕

Liverpool's Diogo Jota shows support for Luis Diaz with goal celebrationDiogo Jota scored a goal for Liverpool and celebrated by lifting a Luis Diaz no.7 shirt, showing support for the Colombian forward whose parents were kidnapped. Despite initial reports of his father being rescued, he is still being held hostage. Liverpool will continue to support Diaz through this ordeal. Read more ⮕

Linda Pizzuti sends Luis Diaz message after parents of Liverpool star kidnappedLuis Diaz was expected to start Liverpool's game with Nottingham Forest prior to the horrific news relating to his family Read more ⮕