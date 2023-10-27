– FIFA make announcement on worldwide ban late Friday

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourThis morning, Eddie Howe said that the midfielder was training as normal and available as things stood for the Wolves match on Saturday.
Now though, FIFA have confirmed that they have granted the Italian Football Federation’s request for Tonali’s ban to be extended worldwide. The Athletic reporting (see below) that the ban is effective immediately and that rules him out of tomorrow’s game againstNewcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has had his 10-month ban ratified by FIFA, with his suspension now commencing.
The Italy international, 23, has been banned from all football activity after being found guilty of breaching rules on gambling by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). The FIGC announced the sanction — which includes a further eight months' rehabilitation, including therapy — on Wednesday and submitted a request on Friday to FIFA for the ban to be applied worldwide.
World football's governing body confirmed to The Athletic on Friday evening that that request had been granted and that the ban was effective immediately. in a €70million transfer in July, will now be prohibited from playing in any matches for his club or national team in the 10-month period.
Gambling is not a crime in Italy as long as bets are placed on recognised platforms, but Article 24 of the FIGC's sporting justice code forbids the placing or taking of bets, directly or indirectly on events organised by the FIGC, FIFA and UEFA.
