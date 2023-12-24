Fiancée thanks community and search teams after body of missing man found

The heartbroken fiancée of Patrick McColgan has thanked the community and search teams for their support after his body was found almost a week after he went missing. The 33-year-old left his home in Strabane,Co Tyrone, on Sunday, December 17, and a huge search operation was launched to find him. Tragically on Saturday, the search was stood down after the Community Rescue Service team discovered the body of the dad-of-four.

READ MORE: Funeral hears GAA footballer was ‘a winner, with all the medals and trophies’ READ MORE: Belfast woman graduates after dad's sudden death fuels passion His fiancee Amy Porter said she wanted to send her "utmost appreciation" to the community and search teams who had rallied to help the family and bring Patrick home. Amy, who was due to marry Patrick in May, said: "I have no words for how this community has pulled together for firstly my Paddy, but also myself and all those who worked tirelessly to bring him home. "I want to send my utmost appreciation to you all. Rest easy my lov





BelfastLive » / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patrick Kielty hosts the Late Late Toy ShowPatrick Kielty makes his debut as the host of the Late Late Toy Show, a popular Christmas television programme in Ireland. The show features children testing the year's hottest toys and marks the start of the Christmas season.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Teenager missing for four years found after walking for four daysAlex Batty, who went missing in 2017, left his mother and their 'spiritual community' in France's Pyrenees mountains after she told him they had to go to Finland, prosecutors have said.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

British boy missing for six years found alive in FranceA British boy who has not been seen since his mother and grandfather allegedly abducted him in Spain six years ago has been found alive and well in France, prosecutors said today.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

87-year-old man brings Christmas magic to his community with handmade displaysFrankie Gervin, an 87-year-old man from Coalisland, has been creating handmade festive displays for over a decade. He works tirelessly to bring joy to his community and the local children with his magical creations.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Man sentenced to 17 years in jail for killing ex-girlfriend and dumping her bodyA man has been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in jail for killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a woodland. The court heard that the victim's neck had bruising consistent with strangulation. The jury deliberated for three hours before reaching a guilty verdict.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »