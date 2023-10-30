Fiancée of ice hockey player who died during match pays tribute

Ryan Wolfe, left, wrote she would miss her fiancé ‘forever’ (Picture: Instagram/Ryan Wolfe) The fiancée of a Nottingham ice hockey player whose throat was fatally slashed during a match has paid tribute to him on social media. Adam Johnson, 29, suffered a ‘freak injury’ as the Nottingham Players squared off against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday evening.

’ The Nottingham Panthers, a British professional ice hockey club and member of the Elite Ice Hockey League, added that the team is ‘truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night’. ‘Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Nottingham Panthers make emotional Adam Johnson speech to fansCoach Kevin Moore gave a speech outside Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena following the player's death Read more ⮕

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson dies after neck slashed by skate in ‘freak accident’'Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken,' the team said Read more ⮕

Nottingham Panthers Player Dies in Freak Accident During GameThe Nottingham Panthers confirm the tragic death of Adam Johnson following a freak accident during a game against the Sheffield Steelers. Johnson suffered a serious cut to his neck from a skate. The Elite Ice Hockey League postpones all games scheduled for Sunday. Read more ⮕

Adam Johnson: Nottingham Panthers make emotional speech to fans following teammate's deathNottingham Panthers player Adam Johnston died following a 'freak accident' during the team's match against Sheffield Steelers. Read more ⮕

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey star dies after neck slashed by skate in 'freak accident'A Nottingham Panthers ice hockey star tragically dies after his neck is slashed by a skate in a freak accident. The incident highlights the dangers of the sport and raises concerns about player safety. Read more ⮕

Adam Johnson: Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player dies after neck injury in Challenge Cup gameThe forward suffered a 'freak' neck injury during yesterday's game. Read more ⮕