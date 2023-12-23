Fiancé Chooses Mother's Graveside Over Spending Christmas with Partner and Family

My fiancé of 8 years has announced he wants to spend Xmas day at his mums graveside instead of being with me and my kids and grandchildren (he classes the grandkids as his). His mother died before Xmas last year.

He was abused like mad by her even to the extent she made him want to commit suicide!! He’s forgotten that though she is now the best thing ever!!! He hasn’t been to the cemetery since September!! We’ve had a massive row as I said he needs to stop living in the past and move forward! He does nothing for me anymore moans about everything and I do everything and work. I feel like a slave! I asked him what was more important being with me at Xmas or his mother and he replied I have to do it!! I got so angry I said well maybe if she was alive you should marry her rather than me because you obviously love her more!! I just wanted to be loved and appreciated and treated with the love I give to him. Not be down his list way below his dead mother!! I have offered to go with him before we go away or when we get back but that’s not good enoug





