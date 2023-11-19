FIA to Introduce 'Computer Vision' to Improve Track Limit Checks

As part of a bid to improve the speed by which track limit checks are processed, the FIA is to introduce what is known as 'Computer Vision', a programme that uses shape analysis. The idea is that this will be used to judge pixels on a video feed to better judge when cars have breached track limits. The FIA believes that the technology will allow it to be far more effective in narrowing down the number of incidents that require final checks by a human.

The use of the AI system should mean fewer track-limit incidents have to be processed by the FIA's Remote Operations Centre (ROC), which should result in far less time being taken between a breach being reported and it being ruled on. Tim Malyon, the head of the ROC, said that the use of AI was more about using the system to dismiss those incidents that did not need a human to judge them. 'At the moment we've 'brute forced' the situation by saying 'we need to make thousands of checks, how do we do that?' he said in an FIA preview. 'Well, we throw people at it, because that's the most accurate solutio





