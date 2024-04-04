FIA Reviewing Incident at Albert Park's Turn 6

The FIA is currently reviewing an incident involving George Russell and Fernando Alonso at Albert Park 's Turn 6 . Alonso deliberately braked earlier to disrupt Russell, resulting in a crash. The FIA is considering changes to the corner for next year's race.

