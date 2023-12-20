FIA Introduces New Regulations to Discourage Review Requests

As revealed by Motorsport.com last month, the FIA has introduced new regulations to discourage teams from pursuing reviews by reducing the window available to submit a request and introducing a fee. The new regulations apply to all FIA-sanctioned racing series, including Formula 1. Previously, teams had 14 days to submit a request, but now they only have 96 hours, with the possibility of an extra day if the stewards allow it.





