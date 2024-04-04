Few newly diagnosed type 2 diabetics succeed in losing weight, study shows

A new study has found that few newly diagnosed type 2 diabetics are successful in losing weight. The study, conducted by researchers at a medical institution, followed a group of recently diagnosed type 2 diabetics over a period of one year. The participants were provided with dietary and exercise recommendations, but the majority of them failed to achieve significant weight loss .

The findings highlight the challenges faced by individuals with type 2 diabetes in managing their weight and the need for more effective interventions

Type 2 Diabetes Weight Loss Study Newly Diagnosed Challenges Interventions

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study finds few hospitals promoting potentially predatory medical payment productsFifty million Americans are on a financing plan to pay off medical or dental bills, with one-quarter of those bearing some interest.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Claims Christian Horner’s Red Bull saga not over with 'piranha world' and ‘few sharks swimming’'It's just a piranha world and we have a few sharks swimming in between.'

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Why Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is braced for 'crazy few days' over international starsDANIEL FARKE is bracing himself for a 'crazy' few days as he waits to see what state his players return from international duty – and when – then tries to work out how to send out teams that can win two important games in Leeds United's push for promotion.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Evans has 'a few more miles in the tank'Manchester United and Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has 'still got a few miles in the tank', says his international manager Michael O'Neill.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Jersey's Les Creux Bowls Club to shut because of 'too few members' and 'high costs'The club has been running for 25 years in Jersey and once hosted a European Championships but will close its doors for the final time at the end of March.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Ollie Pope: England vice-captain believes 'Bazball' refinement is 'about tightening' a few loose screwsOllie Pope has vowed England will continue to attack in Test cricket but admits there are tweaks which need making.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »