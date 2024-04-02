Ferry to Belfast evacuated due to security alert caused by malicious call

A ferry to Belfast was evacuated due to a security alert caused by a "malicious call" made on board. Stena Line's 11.30pm ferry from Cairnryan in Scotland to Belfast on Monday, April 1, was evacuated as a malicious call was made, it's been confirmed. Police Scotland attended the vessel at Cairnryan Ferry Terminal in Stranraer and evacuated the ferry as a precautionary measure. Searches were conducted and no suspicious items were found.

The sailing of the Stena Superfast VII was delayed for around 3.5 hours due to the security alert, departing Cairnryan for Belfast at 3am on Tuesday, April 2. Normal service has now resumed on the ferry route. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Monday, 1 April, 2024, we responded to what is now believed to be a malicious call on board a vessel at Cairnryan Ferry Terminal, Stranraer. "The vessel was evacuated as a precautio

