Ferrari to Investigate Loss of Qualifying Pace

Ferrari need to investigate the reasons for their loss of qualifying pace after a disappointing performance at the Suzuka Grand Prix . Charles Leclerc struggled for pace and could only qualify eighth on the grid.

He has called for a thorough investigation into the issue.

