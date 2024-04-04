Ferrari's Impressive Response in F1 Creates Excitement

As Ferrari head into this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix on the back of an impressive one-two in Melbourne, Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins looks at a key area they have improved. Red Bull started the season in ominously strong form with one-twos in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but Ferrari's impressive response has created plenty of excitement as F1 returns to Japan.
Max Verstappen's early retirement at Albert Park ensured it remained a mystery just how comparatively strong Ferrari's pace was in Australia, but the manner of Carlos Sainz's victory from Charles Leclerc was a clear statement of intent. When will Lando Norris win his first F1 race?When to watch the Japanese GP on Sky SportsStream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppSainz was returning from appendix surgery and ended Verstappen's run of nine successive wins, while Leclerc beat McLaren's Lando Norris to second plac
