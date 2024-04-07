Ferrari disappointed with progress at Suzuka

The Maranello outfit had hoped that the progress it had made with its SF-24 this year would allow it to pose a proper threat to Red Bull around the high-speed swoops of Suzuka . Good progress has been made at the kind of corner speeds that are common around Suzuka , so the venue was going to be a good litmus test of how much of a step forward the team had taken. While it duly managed to cut the deficit to Red Bull from 0.665 seconds last year to 0.

485 seconds now, the gains still left a sense of dissatisfaction, especially because its long run form had looked every bit a match for the championship leaders throughout practice. But perhaps key to it feeling that there was room to have done better was the fact that much of the deficit to Red Bull was not in the high-speed areas that had been a key focus. Instead, it was in the slow-speed turns where traditionally Ferrari has been so stron

Ferrari Red Bull Suzuka Progress Deficit Dissatisfied Slow-Speed Turns Strong

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ferrari can win more F1 races despite Red Bull's Suzuka dominanceCarlos Sainz says Red Bull’s front row lock-out at Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix is a reality check about Ferrari’s real competitiveness but doesn’t mean more wins are impossible.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Leclerc: Ferrari lacking pace to challenge Red Bull to Suzuka F1 poleCharles Leclerc feels that Ferrari is 'lacking a little bit of pace' relative to Red Bull to challenge for Formula 1 pole at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Japanese GP: Max Verstappen uncertain on Red Bull race pace to give F1 rivals Suzuka hopeMax Verstappen says there is a rare 'question mark' over the strength of Red Bull's race pace heading into Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Japanese GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen edges out Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez for Suzuka poleMax Verstappen edged out Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez to claim pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final practice at SuzukaMax Verstappen establishes himself as favourite for Japanese Grand Prix qualifying by leading a one-two from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in final practice at Suzuka.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Red Bull and Aston Martin with interesting upgrades For Suzuka GPIt wasn't Red Bull who surprised with new-look sidepods in Suzuka, that was Aston Martin.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »