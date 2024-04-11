Fernando Alonso's F1 Future Secure with Aston Martin Beyond Retirement

Fernando Alonso 's F1 future is secure, even beyond his retirement from being a driver with Aston Martin . Fernando Alonso has confirmed his newly signed contract with Aston Martin will involve him taking a role following his racing career . Alonso’s new contract with Aston Martin will see him continue to race until at least 2026 but, even once he hangs up his helmet, the Spaniard will be committing his future to the Silverstone-based squad.Speaking to assembled media, including PlanetF1.

com, following the announcement of a new racing contract with Aston Martin that will see the two-time F1 World Champion drive for the Silverstone-based squad until, at least, 2026, Alonso confirmed there are plans for following his racing career. Alonso turns 43 years old this season, with his new deal taking him through until he turns 45, but the new contract, which he has confirmed is the “longest he’s signed in his career”, includes provisions for after his driving career. Alonso has secured his immediate post-racing career with a contract that sees him take on a new, undefined role at Aston Martin once he decides to leave F1 racing behind. His new deal sees him through until the start of the new F1 regulations coming into force in 2026, and Alonso said his negotiations with Aston Martin made it clear that he wanted a “lifetime project”.“To commit to a one-year project, it didn’t make sense for m

Fernando Alonso F1 Aston Martin Racing Career Retirement

