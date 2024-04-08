Fernando Alonso's Controversial Penalty and Defensive Trick in F1

Fernando Alonso does not see eye to eye with the FIA over his controversial Australian Grand Prix penalty. Alonso joked about potential disqualification from the F1 2024 World Championship after his defensive trick at the Japanese Grand Prix . He received a 20-second time penalty in the Australian Grand Prix for 'potentially dangerous driving ' against George Russell . Alonso believes his actions were normal and expects the penalty to be a one-off.

Despite this, he utilized defensive tactics to secure sixth place in Japan. Russell attempted to catch up but couldn't overtake Alonso

