Fernando Alonso Extends Contract with Aston Martin until 2026

Fernando Alonso has signed a contract extension to remain with Aston Martin until at least the end of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The two-time world champion , whose previous deal had been set to expire at the end of this season, had been linked with a move away from the team. The 42-year-old Spaniard is the oldest driver on the grid and will turn 45 during the 2026 season .

Stream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppAston Martin team principal Mike Krack said: 'Securing Fernando's long-term future with Aston Martin is fantastic news. We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed. 'We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him. 'Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin a competitive force.' Alonso joined Aston Martin from Alpine at the start of the 2023 season and spearheaded a stunning start to the campaign as he claimed six podiums in the opening eight races. While Aston Martin were unable to maintain that form during the second half of the season, the team's highly ambitious owner Lawrence Stroll remains committed to transforming the team into a title challenge

