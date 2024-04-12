Fernando Alonso Extends Contract with Aston Martin in Formula One

Fernando Alonso has signed a contract extension with Aston Martin , ensuring he will remain with the team for the next two seasons . The two-time world champion joined Aston Martin in 2023 and was a highly sought-after free agent in 2025.

Alonso's commitment to Aston Martin means he will be part of the team during the new cycle of technical regulations in 2026 and their partnership with Honda. Aston Martin announced the news on social media with a statement from Alonso: 'I am here to stay.'

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Formula One Contract Extension Two Seasons World Champion Technical Regulations Partnership Honda

