Fernando Alonso Extends Contract with Aston Martin

A new “multi-year” contract extension , announced by Aston Martin on Thursday, will keep Alonso racing in F1 until his 45th birthday, but it has not been ruled out that he could go beyond that age. Alonso’s future at Aston Martin had appeared to be in some doubt following hints about retirement, and finding himself linked to potential seats at Red Bull and Mercedes.

But why did the two-time world champion ultimately recommit to the Silverstone-based outfit he joined in 2023? “I think we both wanted the same; I wanted to keep racing with Aston Martin, Aston Martin wanted also to keep me in the seat,” Alonso said as he explained his decision. “When two parties want something at one point you reach an agreement, so I’m extremely excited to keep racing and to keep racing with this team, which I feel at home . “It was also a sense of loyalty that I wanted to express to my team. I felt this is just the beginning of the journey... it could not be the end of the journey for me and Aston Martin.”Alonso was rather cryptic about his future and the subject of possible retirement before the 2024 season began, having suggested that he would make a final decision after a few races. But when asked if retirement was a genuine option for him, the Spaniard replied: “Not really. I think it never went to my mind, retirement. I had 99% confidence that I will keep racing next year, so retirement was not an optio

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Contract Extension Formula 1 Retirement Loyalty

