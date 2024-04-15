Fermanagh ratings Ross Bogue: Very little he could do with the three goals and made a good save from Andrew Murnin before Jarly Óg Burns followed up. 6.5

Declan McCusker: Fermanagh’s captain wasn’t at his best against a rampant Armagh forward line and didn’t offer his full-back line enough cover. 6 Joe McDade: Failed to impose himself on the game and Fermanagh were very much second-best in midfield on Sunday. 6 Ultan Kelm: Fermanagh’s best player had a rare off day. Picked up an early black card and Armagh scored two goals in his absence. Tried too hard to make amends and hit a series of poor wides before landing a point. 6

Darragh McGurn: Like Cassidy, didn’t have long to make an impact, but gives Fermanagh a different option at full-forward in the Tailteann Cup. 5 Peter McGrane: Didn’t get as many scoring chances as some of the League games, but still a solid Championship debut for the Ballyhegan lad. 6.5 Rian O’Neill: A return to the Armagh starting line-up for Rian O’Neill and he begun with a stunning point from play from 50 metres. More subdued as the game wore on and picked up a late knock and was replaced. 7

Fermanagh Ratings Performance Armagh Match

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LIVE Cavan v Fermanagh; Cork v Armagh score updates from Allianz Football League Division Two gamesFermanagh need to defeat Cavan and hope that Louth don't defeat Kildare in order to stay in Division Two

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Fermanagh can claim Armagh scalp despite relegation woes insists Shane McGullionKieran Donnelly's side ended their campaign with a win over Cavan, but it wasn't enough to retain their Division Two status

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Aidan Forker backs Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney to continue into next seasonArmagh face Fermanagh this weekend with McGeeney entering his 10th successive Championship as Orchard manager

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Armagh and Fermanagh Clash in Ulster SFC Quarter-FinalArmagh and Fermanagh face off in the Ulster SFC quarter-final after experiencing different fortunes in the Allianz Football League. Armagh secured promotion to Division One while Fermanagh lost their Division Two status. Fermanagh will be looking to bounce back after a series of defeats, while Armagh aims to continue their winning streak.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Armagh hit three goals to take control against FermanaghCoverage of the Ulster Championship quarter-final as Fermanagh take on Armagh at Brewster Park.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Ulster SFC 2024: Fermanagh 0-9 Armagh 3-11 - Orchard men ease into semi-finalsArmagh set up another Ulster Championship semi-final with Down after easing past Fermanagh in a one-sided quarter-final at Brewster Park.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »