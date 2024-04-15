Fermanagh ratings Ross Bogue: Very little he could do with the three goals and made a good save from Andrew Murnin before Jarly Óg Burns followed up. 6.5
Declan McCusker: Fermanagh’s captain wasn’t at his best against a rampant Armagh forward line and didn’t offer his full-back line enough cover. 6 Joe McDade: Failed to impose himself on the game and Fermanagh were very much second-best in midfield on Sunday. 6 Ultan Kelm: Fermanagh’s best player had a rare off day. Picked up an early black card and Armagh scored two goals in his absence. Tried too hard to make amends and hit a series of poor wides before landing a point. 6
Darragh McGurn: Like Cassidy, didn’t have long to make an impact, but gives Fermanagh a different option at full-forward in the Tailteann Cup. 5 Peter McGrane: Didn’t get as many scoring chances as some of the League games, but still a solid Championship debut for the Ballyhegan lad. 6.5 Rian O’Neill: A return to the Armagh starting line-up for Rian O’Neill and he begun with a stunning point from play from 50 metres. More subdued as the game wore on and picked up a late knock and was replaced. 7
Fermanagh Ratings Performance Armagh Match
