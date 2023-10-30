Female soldier criticizes bosses for welfare calls to harasser

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A female soldier who was groped by a colleague at an Army Christmas party has criticized her bosses for giving regular welfare calls to her harasser despite only calling her once. The servicewoman was left tormented by 'embarrassment and shame' after Lance Corporal Callum Brandrick sneaked up behind her and cupped her breasts. She told a military court that the attack by LCpl Brandrick had caused her to put 'her life on hold' before criticizing the Ministry of Defence for failing to check in with her regularly. The Lance Corporal has now been dismissed from the Army at Bulford Court Military in Wiltshire, with a judge ruling he showed a 'sense of entitlement' and 'disregard of consent' towards the female soldier. Lieutenant Commander Jamie Brotherton, prosecuting, said the assault happened during an Army Christmas party in Bulford Barracks, Wiltshire. Lt Cdr Brotherton said: 'She was of the view that he was drunk because he had fallen into the Christmas tree. 'Out of nowhere, came up behind her, put both of his hands onto her arms and placed his hands on her breasts and made a cupping motion

Female soldier criticizes bosses for welfare calls to harasserA female soldier who was groped by a colleague at an Army Christmas party has hit out at her bosses for giving regular welfare calls to her harasser despite only calling her once. The servicewoman was left tormented by 'embarrassment and shame' after Lance Corporal Callum Brandrick sneaked up behind her and cupped her breasts. She told a military court that the attack by LCpl Brandrick had caused her to put 'her life on hold' before criticizing the Ministry of Defence for failing to check in with her regularly. The Lance Corporal has now been dismissed from the Army at Bulford Court Military in Wiltshire, with a judge ruling he showed a 'sense of entitlement' and 'disregard of consent' towards the female soldier. Read more ⮕

Lance Stroll to Start from Pit Lane in Mexico Grand PrixAston Martin's Lance Stroll will start from the pit lane for the second consecutive race after breaking parc ferme rules in Mexico. Stroll's car setup was modified with approval, resulting in a penalty and a pit lane start. Article 40.9 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations mandates this penalty for modifying the car during parc ferme conditions. Read more ⮕

Valtteri Bottas given double FIA punishment for role in Lance Stroll collisionThe two drivers came together late on during the Mexican Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Woman soldier left suicidal after being raped by Army sergeant colleagueA woman soldier who was raped by an Army sergeant colleague after a late night party has told how she was left suicidal following her ordeal. The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is now accusing the Army of failing to care for her properly in the aftermath of the attack in her room. She slammed a decision to free Sgt Michael Ball on bail to await sentencing after he was convicted of raping her last week. Read more ⮕

Woman soldier left suicidal after being raped by Army sergeant colleagueA woman soldier who was raped by an Army sergeant colleague after a late night party has told how she was left suicidal following her ordeal. The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is now accusing the Army of failing to care for her properly in the aftermath of the attack in her room. She slammed a decision to free Sgt Michael Ball on bail to await sentencing after he was convicted of raping her last week. Read more ⮕

Israeli army launches expanded military operation in GazaThe Israeli army has begun an expanded military operation in Gaza, with tanks and troops still in the territory. The IDF has also killed a senior Hamas officer. However, experts believe that completely destroying Hamas may not be feasible. Read more ⮕