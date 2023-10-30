Female soldier criticizes bosses for welfare calls to harasser

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A female soldier who was groped by a colleague at an Army Christmas party has criticized her bosses for giving regular welfare calls to her harasser despite only calling her once. The servicewoman was left tormented by 'embarrassment and shame' after Lance Corporal Callum Brandrick sneaked up behind her and cupped her breasts. She told a military court that the attack by LCpl Brandrick had caused her to put 'her life on hold' before criticizing the Ministry of Defence for failing to check in with her regularly. The Lance Corporal has now been dismissed from the Army at Bulford Court Military in Wiltshire, with a judge ruling he showed a 'sense of entitlement' and 'disregard of consent' towards the female soldier. Lieutenant Commander Jamie Brotherton, prosecuting, said the assault happened during an Army Christmas party in Bulford Barracks, Wiltshire. Lt Cdr Brotherton said: 'She was of the view that he was drunk because he had fallen into the Christmas tree. 'Out of nowhere, came up behind her, put both of his hands onto her arms and placed his hands on her breasts and made a cupping motion