Female Representation in Politics: A Looping Nightmare

Suella Braverman, formerly home secretary, was fired in a cabinet reshuffle yesterday, but while commenters and feminists on the left rejoiced, I felt a sense of doom. Why do we keep seeing female representation in the highest levels of politics create the same hellish plot-line of callous and painful policies that feel like something straight out of a TV political thriller? She’s patriarchy in heels, and her tenure was a looping nightmare.

In my work, I've sat on feminist panels, attended discussions and events about women in business, been on consultations in parliament and enjoyed dinner with powerful female figures who are running fashion houses, media companies and social platforms. I was privileged to be in these spaces, and that makes sense because that’s what they have always been: spaces of privilege, populated by mostly white women like me, often also from middle-class or upper-class backgrounds (unlike me). These events take part in industries that often have a way of retaining certain women and squeezing out other

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: GLAMOURMAGUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Politics latest: Rishi Sunak facing calls to sack Suella Braverman over 'hate marches' article Suella Braverman has been accused of being 'out of control', as she continued her war of words with the Metropolitan Police after the commissioner resisted government pressure to ban this week's pro-Palestinian march.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Politics latest: Tory MPs 'messaging chief whip' saying 'enough is enough' after Suella Braverman articleDowning Street says Rishi Sunak retains confidence in Suella Braverman in the wake of her controversial newspaper article; Dame Priti Patel faces questions at the COVID inquiry.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Politics latest: Rishi Sunak considers whether to sack Suella Braverman after controversial articleRishi Sunak is under pressure to sack Suella Braverman after she defied Downing Street by publishing an article accusing the Met Police of bias over protests in support of Palestine.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Suella Braverman is a disgrace and her hateful politics must not triumphRecord View says Braverman has waged a war on homeless people, saying they should not be allowed to sleep in tents despite freezing winter conditions.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Latest UK politics news as David Cameron becomes Foreign Secretary and Suella Braverman is sackedMs Braverman has been removed as Home Secretary before the Supreme Court ruling on the Government’s Rwanda policy on Wednesday

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: James Cleverly steps into Suella Braverman's shoes as Home Secretary amid furious Tory row over...Cabinet reshuffle with Suella Braverman out as Home Secretary and potentially James Cleverly and maybe even former Prime Minister David Cameron in.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »