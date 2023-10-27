Female motorists ‘terrified’ by man in gimp suit on country lane in Somerset, court hears

Female motorists have told a court they were terrified when they saw a man dressed in a black gimp suit while driving home late at night.

Hunt, from Claverham, denies two offences of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress and is on trial at Bristol Magistrates' Court.Giving evidence in a statement, Lucy Lodge said she was driving home along Accommodation Road at 11.15pm on 7 May when she saw a figure on the side of the country lane.

The court also heard from Samantha Brown, who drove past the same spot with her sister-in-law in the early hours of 9 May. She said she saw a man wearing a dark all-in-one costume standing in the road. headtopics.com

The court heard that when Hunt was arrested minutes after the second incident, he told police: “I am not a gimp – I do not own a gimp suit. I am not in a gimp suit.” When asked why he got changed, he said: "Because I was going to do something called mudding. It’s something where I get covered in mud."

Read more:

itvnews »

Ex-GCHQ worker stabbed US security worker in Cheltenham, court toldJoshua Bowles launched a 'vicious' attack on a female American National Security Agency worker. Read more ⮕

Joshua Hunt: Man who terrified Somerset drivers while 'writhing around' in gimp suit found guilty of public order offencesA lone driver said she thought she was witnessing an abduction when the man was spotted wearing 'very tight, dark clothing and a mask on their face'. Read more ⮕

Man accused of being 'Somerset Gimp' appears in court for trialJoshua Hunt, 32, is appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court today for his trial. Faces charges that he leapt out at victims while wearing rubber gimp outfit. Read more ⮕

Somerset photographer explores 'highs and lows' of breast cancerPhotographer Joanna Wilson showcases an exhibition of photos documenting her life with the disease. Read more ⮕

Woman left fighting for her life in hospital after being hit by cyclist in Somerset townThe bicycle rider was not injured by the crash and remained at the scene before emergency services arrived. Read more ⮕

RSPCA Somerset prosecutes woman over puppy beatingMilly Beth Turnham is banned from keeping animals after the 'prolonged attack' was filmed. Read more ⮕