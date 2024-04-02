Felicity Cunliffe-Lister nominated as Liberal Democrat candidate for mayor

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, also known as the Countess of Swinton, has been nominated as the Liberal Democrat candidate for mayor. She aims to regenerate high streets, invest in film and green energy sectors, and boost affordable housing.

Other pledges include flood management and compensating farmers for flood damage.

The Yorkshire Post

