Feisty Dog Becomes Online Celebrity with Thousands of Followers

A feisty little dog named Bertie the Lakeland Terrier has gained a large following on social media, with over 67,000 followers from around the world. Originally, the account was created to find a dog-walker for Bertie, but it ended up attracting people interested in the breed.

The owner, Mr. Stader, shares snippets of Bertie's everyday life to bring joy to people and raise awareness about Lakeland Terriers, which are a dying breed known for being difficult to train.

