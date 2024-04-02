Feeling of Unsafety in Nottingham

Why does walking around Nottingham set me on edge now? High-profile crimes have brought Nottingham to national attention in recent years, but residents say that the feeling of being unsafe happens every day.

With a police force in special measures, it feels increasingly as though we have to fend for ourselves out there. And as a woman, that is particularly concerning.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Residents Spot Emergency Services Helicopter in NottinghamResidents in Nottingham spotted an emergency services helicopter in the area, leading to speculations about a domestic incident. Flightradar data reveals the helicopter's flight path and duration.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Residents in Nottingham Refuse to Pay New Garden Waste Removal ChargeResidents in Nottingham are protesting against a new charge implemented by the city council for garden waste removal. The council has announced that garden waste collections will become a paid subscription service, with residents required to pay an annual fee of £35. Many residents argue that this fee is too high, given the current cost of living crisis. Some residents prefer to take their waste to a recycling center themselves instead of paying the new tax. The issue raises questions about the council's financial management over the past decade.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Many Nottingham residents 'do not feel safe' in city centreIt comes after Nottinghamshire Live editor Natalie Fahy asked 'why doesn't Nottingham feel safe anymore?'

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Residents express fear and concern over safety in Nottingham city centreSome Nottingham residents feel frightened and unsafe while walking around the city centre, even during daylight hours. The increasing presence of balaclava and mask-clad young people has raised concerns among the residents. While not everyone shares the same view, the majority agree that Nottingham is a dangerous place to walk in. A former pub manager describes the city as a horrible place to live, highlighting the change in safety over the years.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

'Fantastic professional' Chris Wood key to Nottingham Forest survival bidLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds prepare to face Fulham at the City Ground

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »