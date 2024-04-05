Feeling Left Behind When Friends Get Married and Have Babies

I’m 34 and at the stage in my life where all my friends are married and are now starting to have babies. I feel ashamed writing this as I really am excited for them and want my friends to be happy, but I can’t help feeling jealous and as if I’m being left behind . I’m still single and am desperate to find a partner and start my own family, but every pregnancy announcement makes me feel further away from that.
I hate that my friendships are shifting and I feel incredibly guilty for thinking like this, but it’s all-consuming."Oh, how my heart goes out to you! I speak to women on a daily basis who feel the exact same way you do – so please know you are not alone. However, I would like to point out that those are two of my least favourite words – shame and guilt."Both all-consuming and utterly fruitles
