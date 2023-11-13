FedEx Warehouse Manager Stabbed to Death by Employee

Ronald Sekanjako, 49, flew into a rage after being told he was under investigation and attacked manager Philip David Woodcock when he came to try and help calm the situation. Sekanjako had been called to a meeting with one of the warehouse managers on the morning of November 2, 2022, following concerns he had been filling up his work van with fuel at a local petrol station without having the means to pay.

Sekanjako objected to these allegations and became irate, at which point Philip came to try and help. A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told that as Philip took Sekanjako into his office to try to speak to him, Sekanjako slammed the door closed behind him, before stabbing Philip in the chest with a knife he had hidden in a jumper he was carrying. Officers later found a second knife concealed by Sekanjako in the office and a hammer concealed down his sock. Despite the best efforts of colleagues at the FedEx warehouse on Rother Way in Hellaby, Rotherham, as well as police and ambulance staff, Philip was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene

