Federal Government Opens Civil Rights Investigations at Seven Schools and Universities

The federal government has opened civil rights investigations at seven schools and universities over allegations of antisemitism or Islamophobia since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. It includes three Ivy League institutions — Columbia, Cornell and the University of Pennsylvania — along with Wellesley College, Lafayette College and Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

The Education Department announced the inquiries on Thursday, calling it part of the Biden administration's effort to take "aggressive action" against discrimination





